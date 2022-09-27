The Courier

Heartless thieves steal $100,000 fire vehicle

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:08am
This distinctive Toyota Hilux was taken from Creswick fire brigade late Saturday. Picture from Creswick CFA Facebook.

Heartless thieves have stolen a $100,000 Creswick fire brigade vehicle - and Moorabool detectives want to hear from anyone with information.

