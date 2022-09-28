The Courier

Sacrifice of fallen Ballarat officers acknowledged

September 28 2022 - 6:30pm
SEPTEMBER 28, 1986: The day after he shot dead police officer Maurice Moore in Maryborough, one-legged killer Robert Nowell walked into a Ballarat North home and gave himself up. It just happened to belong to then Courier photographer Herman Ruyg, who was gardening at the time. Picture by The Courier.

Ballarat police - and supportive members of the public - will gather at St Peter's Anglican Church on Thursday to remember colleagues who have died as a result of their duty.

