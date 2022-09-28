Stuck on gift ideas? Hampers for every occasion

Australian Gourmet Gifts specially designs top-quality hampers packed with local goodies and there is one for everyone. Picture supplied

This is a commercial collaboration with Australian Gourmet Gifts.



Nail the art of gift-giving whatever the occasion with something that's a winner every time. Australian Gourmet Gifts specially designs top-quality hampers packed with local goodies that will be a hit for even the pickiest people.



Who doesn't love artisanal delicacies, gourmet cookies, deep reds and sparkling whites? Choose the hamper that's right for your loved ones. Let's check out the bestsellers!

Packed With Value & Wine

Imagine sipping on South Australia's finest drops and nibbling on gourmet goodies that perfectly match the red & white wine. Maximum relaxation and enjoyment could all be yours for less than $100 with the Wine Indulgence Hamper, a popular choice.



Savour Kangaroo Island Smoked Kalamata Olives or indulge in a sweet snack with Charlie's melting moments. The perfect idea for a weekend away or a gift at the next dinner party. Packed with all the food and drink essentials, it can even double as a Christmas hamper. And with the silly season just around the corner, it doesn't hurt to prepare now.

For The Men In Your Life

You can't go wrong with beer & socks for the men in your life. And now, they'll come in a gorgeously packed gift set. That's brimming with award-winning Little Creatures brews that give a taste of the Australian Craft Beer scene from the comfort of the patio.



And the best bit? Little Creatures beer is preservative and additive-free, so it skips the headache and delivers only the good times. Throw in 3x pairs of super-soft and stylish socks, and you've got a winning gift.

The Ultimate Christmas Hamper

Whether you'd like to celebrate with family, delight your boss or thank a friend, the jam-packed Penfolds 28 & French Sparkling Christmas Hamper will impress everyone. Savoury snacks, sweets and delicious steamed Christmas pudding are just some of the treats hiding inside.



The Ogilvie butterscotch & brandy sauce drizzled over desserts is sure to be a crowd-favourite and keep guests coming back for seconds or even thirds. Nothing says luxury more than world-renowned French sparkling chardonnay. So add bubbly and the Penfolds 28 Shiraz to your festivities for extra sparkle and glam.

Give The Gift Of TLC

Have you got someone extra special in mind? That's always looking after everyone else and needs some extra me-time.



Then give them the chance to unwind with the Relax and Soothe Pamper Hamper, a day spa in the form of a hamper. Filled with lavender-scented eye masks, Epsom bath salts, rose quartz bath oil and plenty more, whoever's the lucky recipient will feel super-special and spoilt.



You'll love the rich hot chocolate, and luxurious oils found inside that'll help you have sweet dreams in no time.

For The Foodies

We've all got a foodie in our lives, or maybe it's even you! So here's the best gourmet hamper that will delight even the pickiest food connoisseurs.



Filled to the brim with Australia's leading brands like Maggie Beer and Random Harvest, it's an extravagant celebration of our country's top produce and artisanal flavours. Taste the ultimate in luxury with honey and 23-carat edible gold flakes and a selection of top-class dips and sauces perfect for entertaining.

