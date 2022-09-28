The Courier
Updated

Creswick firearms raid: Three men face court after alleged firearm thefts

Updated September 28 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firearms allegedly still missing after three accused face court

UPDATE 1.40pm: The three men arrested for allegedly stealing firearms across the district have faced court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.