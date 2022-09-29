The Red Cross has put the call-out to Ballarat residents to step up and volunteer for its emergency services program.
The volunteer push comes as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a wetter-than-average spring, with a potential for riverine flooding across central and western Victoria.
Red Cross Grampians divisional operation officer Tonie Duffin said the group had contributed almost 5000 hours in aid over the past two-and-a-half years.
The group has an operational area which covers the Ballarat, Hepburn, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Pyrenees and Ararat local government areas.
"Currently we have about 20 volunteers - hence that is why we need a lot more," Ms Duffin said.
"Our team alone has done almost 5000 hours in the past two-and-a-half years - with the storms and floods that we have had here.
"This year since the floods in Creswick, we have done 700-plus hours."
Much of the work involves visiting natural disaster-affected areas following impact and providing relief centres and outreach programs.
Volunteers often work with council secondary impact assessors and other agencies providing relief such as emergency services and the defence force.
Ballarat volunteers have also had the chance to visit Queensland and Western Australia to help flood and cyclone relief efforts.
Red Cross also operates register find centres with Victoria Police, which provide the crucial service of registering and reuniting disaster evacuees with family and providing psychological first aid.
"It is very rewarding, sometimes can be stressful," Ms Duffin said.
"I think that most of our volunteers have had enough life experience to handle difficult situations. It's just nice to know that you are helping somebody.
"People tell us when they see the Red Cross volunteers that they feel comfortable and relieved that we are out there talking to them, finding out what they need."
Ms Duffin, who began volunteering with the Red Cross in 2010, said providing assistance to people, often on their worst day, was a reward in itself.
"My most recent one that sticks with me - we went to Queensland for the floods ... the resilience of the people," she said.
"They had nothing, lost everything. They were so grateful that people were out there checking on them.
"We had some people come back who got assistance and were in a better space. They came back to say thank you, which we don't always get.
"We do our role and not know what the outcome is so it is nice to get some positive feedback."
For more information, email vicsesworkforce@redcross.org.au with your contact details or view roles at www.redcross.org.au/volunteer
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.