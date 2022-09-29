Napoleons-Sebastopol had managed just five wins in the four years leading into the 2021-22 Ballarat Cricket Association season, but after exploding for a 10-win season in which they finished third, the club heads into this season with a new mindset and expectations.
"To go from bottom to playing in a semi-final was obviously a huge jump but now that is the expectation for us this season," Naps-Sebas coach Dan Davies said.
"The boys know that they are actually capable of those sorts of results so it will be a bit of different pressure on the guys this season.
"To be honest with all the players we've got and the ones we've picked up, I expect to be playing finals again this season."
Davies said the players were excited by the new expectations ahead of the season.
"For a lot of last season we were in the top four so our mentality did start to change last season. We started turning up to games expecting to win," Davies said.
"Sides realised that we weren't the easy beats from seasons before. I feel like getting all these guys in our new environment and mindset has really elevated their performances and their improvement."
One of those players who benefitted from a fresh culture at the club was all-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka, who led Naps-Sebas in both runs and wickets last season.
"The year before I came to the club he had a batting average of 15 but if you saw him bat you would've found it hard to believe," Davies said.
"Last year he made two centuries and finished runner-up in the best-and-fairest so that's just the sort of turnaround we saw in our players as that happened across the board for us."
An ever-improving list combined with some new recruits has Naps-Sebas poised for a strong season.
"We haven't lost any players from our semi-final XI but we have had a lot of players come across that would be challenging to be in that starting XI," Davies said.
"For us bringing in new players is about building depth across all grades to help our other teams have some success as well. But we do have a lot of guys that would definitely be in the mix for seniors cricket."
Jonah Healey is a player Davies is incredibly excited to have back at the club.
"Jonah played for our club for about four years before leaving for North but is back with us this season," Davies said.
"The year before he left he was our best batter so he is a really key recruit for us and it is always a positive sign to get a previous player back at the club.
For him to see the change and come back and be involved is really good for us both on and off the field."
