The Courier

New goals for Naps-Sebas | Ballarat Cricket Association 2022-23 season previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Ramsey in action for Naps-Sebas against Darley earlier this year. Picture by Luke Hemer

Napoleons-Sebastopol had managed just five wins in the four years leading into the 2021-22 Ballarat Cricket Association season, but after exploding for a 10-win season in which they finished third, the club heads into this season with a new mindset and expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.