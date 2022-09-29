The Courier

Bulls ready and recharged | Ballarat Cricket Association 2022-23 season previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reece Wynd of Brown Hill CC (middle) celebrates a wicket with teammates. Picture by Adam Trafford

After just one win in the 2021-22 Ballarat Cricket Association season, Brown Hill will be desperate for improvement in season 2022-23 and, after identifying what they need to improve over the off-season, the Bulls will head into this season looking to begin their climb up the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.