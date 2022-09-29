After just one win in the 2021-22 Ballarat Cricket Association season, Brown Hill will be desperate for improvement in season 2022-23 and, after identifying what they need to improve over the off-season, the Bulls will head into this season looking to begin their climb up the ladder.
"We've been down the bottom end for the past few seasons but we've recruited a little bit to help our batting this season, which has been our weakest link," Brown Hill captain Tom Bourke-Finn said.
"We've always been competitive and been in games with the ball but we haven't made big enough scores to defend or chase so that has been our focus for pre-season and will be for us this year."
Some new recruits in Akila Lakshan (batter) and Shasi Fernando (all-rounder) will be key players as the Bulls look to find consistency with the bat.
"We are just looking to bolster our middle order. We've been prone to some middle-order collapses over the past few years so we are just wanting to add a bit more depth to our batting this season," Bourke-Finn said.
"We want to diversify our batting stocks so we're not looking on one or two guys to make all the runs."
While the Bulls looked to improve their batting over the off-season, Bourke-Finn remained full of confidence for the bowling options at the club.
"We have always been in games. We had early wickets against Golden Point last season and there were a couple other games where we had early wickets but we just didn't finish the sides off," he said.
"Prabath Priyankara has always been one of the premier wicket takers in the competition and will lead our attack once again this season."
Priyankara led the Bulls last season with 23 wickets at an average of 20.35, while also scoring 324 runs, averaging 21.60 runs per game.
Bourke-Finn returns to the Bulls' captaincy role this season, allowing former captain Ryan Knowles to focus on playing.
"It (captaining) is a good challenge for me and I'm looking forward to hopefully leading us back up the ladder," he said.
"We've chopped and changed a little bit. This is my third season captaining the club, Ryan led us last season but I was in the role for two seasons prior."
There is a sense of excitement around the club with some handy new recruits.
"Everyone is just really looking forward to getting the season started," Bourke-Finn said.
"Everyone is pretty keen to get into it and just to challenge ourselves and see where we are at. Hopefully we can challenge for top four."
