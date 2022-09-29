The Courier
Police investigating fatal truck crash near Mount Rowan look at driver's log book

By The Courier
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
Ballarat police have revealed the driver of a B-double truck who died when his rig crashed into a railway underpass on the Western Freeway at Mount Rowan was a 28-year-old man from Truganina, in Melbourne's west.

Local News

