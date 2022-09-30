The Courier

Hepburn House calendar shows how to age dis-gracefully

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 30 2022
Helen Bridge escapes Hepburn House on a vintage motorbike - while Denise De Zilwa hitches a ride in the box. Hapless staff run after their cloud of smoke. Picture by David White.

'Ageing dis-gracefully' is the theme of a fun new calendar to be printed as a fundraiser for Hepburn House.

