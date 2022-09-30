'Ageing dis-gracefully' is the theme of a fun new calendar to be printed as a fundraiser for Hepburn House.
Aged care residents have posed getting tattoos, escaping on motorbikes and even getting arrested - all for a 2023 calendar to pay for $8000 worth of seat modifications to their bus.
"The last photo was taken yesterday. It was two of our ladies (Helen Bridge and Denise De Zilwa) escaping on a vintage motorbike with a sidecar - and the staff chasing them down the road," manager Dianne Jones said.
"They've had a lot of fun doing this."
When it hits the shops, it'll be a calendar you can't walk by without a smile..
The front will feature gopher-riding resident Ruth Irving flipping the bird to the frustrated line of cars behind her.
"The elderly people who posed were really keen and enthusiastic," photographer David White said.
"I've done this in my own time and it's been wonderful.
"Their attitude was just great.
"The managers and staff came up with the ideas for the photos and they brought in some of their own stuff for the costumes."
One picture has already featured on the Moorabool Police Eyewatch page.
It shows Trentham and Daylesford senior constables Jason Allison and Jeremy Freckleton 'arresting' resident Irene Hannah - who appeared to be going home in the back of a divvy van.
The 'alleged offender' was wearing a backwards-facing baseball cap, Pink Floyd t-shirt and denim jacket.
"They asked us to come around with the police van and see if we could participate in something that was a bit of fun," Senior Constable Freckleton said.
"The lady in the photo was really enjoying it. She was jumping on the stop and really loving it.
"We're trying to do more community engagement and this was part of it."
Other photos show mock 'flasher' Jim Lycett with a shocked Peggy Warren; Harold McWaters with Mary Rose looking up his kilt, Val Clarke getting a tattoo from Mo Sheppard - and punk rock star Brendan Dundas strutting his stuff on stage.
It comes after 1000 copies of a 2020 movie themed calendar sold out almost immediately.
"We had a lot of fun with that one as well," Mr White said.
"We had a lady posing in rose petals on the cover from American Beauty, two people doing the pose from Titanic, there was James Bond, LIza Minelli from Cabaret, Marilyn Monroe and even Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.
"The challenge is that we're doing it all at a retirement village so you really have to be a bit creative.
"I also think we'll do a bigger print run this time."
Ms Jones said anyone wishing to buy the calendar should keep an eye on the Hepburn House Facebook page.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
