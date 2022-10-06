The Courier
Home/Video

Victoria Walks group to lobby government for better local paths

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Survey: Ballarat region needs more paths, safer ways to walk to school

Pedestrians across the greater Ballarat region say poor footpaths - or no paths at all - are deterring them from exercise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.