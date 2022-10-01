A Delacombe man is fearing for his life after being assaulted in Sebastopol late Friday night.
Sreekanth Lella, 31, who works part-time as an Uber Eats driver, was delivering a parcel of food in Albert Street, Sebastopol when he was sprung upon by a group of people brandishing iron rods and sticks at about 10:30pm.
Mr Lella said he was cornered by the group who then proceeded to beat him when he refused to provide them the keys to his car after leaving the package of food on the front porch of the Albert Street property.
"I hesitated to give them my keys and I tried to escape them by locking myself in my car but they managed to break in and they continued to hit me," he said.
"I screamed out for help and no one came to my aid."
Mr Lella said his only reprieve from the chaos came once he notified his friend, about the incident.
"I sent him my location and he was able to get me out and drive me to the (Ballarat Base) hospital for my cuts," he said.
While Mr Lella escaped with only minor injuries he said the ordeal had left him disturbed and immensely shaken.
"I feel Ballarat is not a safe place anymore after this," he said.
Mr Lella said he believed the attack had been pre-planned and racially motivated.
"This happening makes me feel like I don't belong," he said.
"I've been here for more than four years and I just feel like I'm being rejected and not appreciated.
"It's as if they (the group) did this as a bit of fun."
Mr Lella came to Ballarat from India to study a masters degree in civil engineering at Federation University in February 2018.
He graduated in December 2019 however, he says he has since struggled to obtain work in the region which has left him reliant on delivering food part-time.
Police said they were investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to the altercation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
*If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
