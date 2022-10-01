The Courier

Sreekanth Lella is in a state of shock after Sebastopol assault

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:56am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sreekanth Lella, 31, was assaulted by a group of people in Sebastopol while working as an Uber Eats driver on Friday.

A Delacombe man is fearing for his life after being assaulted in Sebastopol late Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.