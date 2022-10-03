The Courier

Dean sheepdog trials return for 2022

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:22am, first published October 3 2022 - 2:41am
Champion sheepdog trainer John Tuddenham of Ross Creek will return to the Dean sheepdog trials this weekend. The trials are held at the town's showgrounds and public entry is $5, which gets the entrant five raffle tickets and goes to support charity .Picture by Kate Healy.

The Dean sheepdog trials are returning to the town's showgrounds, and while organiser Brian Maher says two years of COVID-19 knocked the competition around a bit, there's a full card of competitors ready to go this weekend.

