The Dean sheepdog trials are returning to the town's showgrounds, and while organiser Brian Maher says two years of COVID-19 knocked the competition around a bit, there's a full card of competitors ready to go this weekend.
The first trials were held at the Dean venue in 2013, making this the tenth series of the event. Mr Maher says some of the best trainers in the country are returning to compete this year, including the astonishing John Tuddenham.
Now in his mid-80s, Mr Tuddenham has just returned from a four-day trial at Moulamein in southern NSW where he won the open and novice sections over 150 competitors.
"He cleaned the lot of them up," Mr Maher says.
Also competing will be Father Peter Kerin, a Catholic priest and social worker at Don Bosco youth centre in Melbourne, whose love for the highly-intelligent border collies has remained since he was given a pup by a trainer.
"He has half-a-dozen collie dogs, and at the lunchtime break he'll be doing tricks with them," Mr Maher says.
"They are incredibly good to watch, they do whatever he says to them - he asks them to walk backwards, they all walk backwards. Father Kerin has also been (at the Dean trials) since they started."
While the actual competition starts at 7am on Sunday, Mr Maher says the public usually begin to arrive at about 8 or 9am, and the show continues throughout the day. The Dean Sheepdog Trials are raising funds this year for the charity Cops 'N' Kids, and the $5 entry fee for adults also comes with five raffle tickets to be drawn on the day.
Brian Maher says he's always grateful for the assistance of Hepburn Shire Council, who helped rejuvenate the showground facilities some years ago and still support the trials.
"We've been very fortunate to have the shire's support for so long," Mr Maher says.
"The dog trials attracts visitors from everywhere to enjoy the scenery around here, and what Hepburn Shire has to offer.
"It gives them more to see in shire beyond Daylesford."
