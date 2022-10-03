The Courier

Summer's not here yet: major rainfall predicted

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wednesday rain

A beautiful weekend in Ballarat may have lured many into a false sense that Summer was well on the way but it all looks set to change later this week with heavy rain expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.