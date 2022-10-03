The Courier
Chance to hear Ballarat's Sam Rizzo reflect on life, racing and gold

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 3 2022 - 8:43am, first published 7:54am
Sam Rizzo at the Athletics Victoria XCR round 8 race in August. He will speak at the Damascus Events Centre from 7am Wednesday. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Sam Rizzo wants to take on the world - and you're invited.

