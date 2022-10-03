Sam Rizzo wants to take on the world - and you're invited.
The elite athlete is training his way towards paralympic qualification and on Wednesday will head back to Damascus College to talk about giving people a chance - and grabbing those chances yourself.
"I think you really have to take every opportunity that comes your way because you never know where it will lead," the former Damascus College student said.
"Remember, whatever your circumstances, there will always be opportunities for you."
The 22-year-old is the guest speaker at this year's Bright Futures Breakfast - an event open to the public that raises funds for promising students whose financial or personal circumstances would otherwise prevent them from going to the Mount Clear school.
Rizzo began at Damascus in 2013 - and ended secondary school on a high, with a spot in a Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 1500m final.
The up-and-coming para-athlete got to compete alongside his hero - Kurt Fearnley - who was in his final major race.
Rizzo lists his goal as paralympic gold.
He was born with spina bifida just weeks before the last Olympics in Australia - and the Buninyong resident will be 31 by the time the Brisbane games roll around.
"I work full-time, but I also train six days a week at the Victorian Institute of Sport, at the gym at Selkirk Stadium, Llanberris athletics track and sometimes on the road at Mount Mercer. There's a great 15km straight flat stretch there," he said.
"I've got my eyes on qualifying and I've been very close with some events."
So what is it like going back to your old school?
"After COVID, it's kinda hard to believe it's been four years since graduation."
Alumni and Development Officer Korina Hegert said Rizzo epitomised the College motto: Be My Best.
"Sam continues to inspire through his athletic success," she said.
"But also gives of his time and knowledge as a fabricator to our Sustainable Racing Team."
Rizzo is currently working to make and customise health services equipment in Ballarat. He is also working with a new business in Melbourne that makes wheelchairs from titanium and carbon-fibre.
The Bright Futures scholarship is awarded annually to one incoming Year 7 student for 50 per cent tuition relief, and is awarded for the duration of a student's enrolment at Damascus College.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
