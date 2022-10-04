A burning desire to reach greater heights as a coach was a catalyst behind Chris Banwell coming out of a short-lived retirement to lead emerging power Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League next year.
Banwell stood down as Newlyn senior coach at the end of the season to allow him to devote more time to his young family.
He also cited the toll that coaching through the COVID-19 period had taken on him as a reason for ending his tenure.
However, Banwell's plans for a year off took an about turn after an inquiry from Skipton.
"There was a three to four-week period where I was committed to taking a year off.
"Then Skipton asked if I was interested in having a chat. We went through the process and here we are," he said.
"There's still a fire burning within me to finish coaching on a high and this provides that opportunity."
Banwell said the return to coaching would not have been possible without the support of his wife Clare.
"We've been able to shift around a few things on the family front to ensure it is manageable."
Banwell said the opportunity offered by the Emus had been attractive on a few fronts.
He said as well as Skipton being well placed after a top five finish this year, he had quite a few connections at Skipton from his days as a coach and player at East Point.
The Emus' Rhys Monument, Josh Draffin, Jack Peeters, Jethro Kirby, Sam, Matt and Jack Romeril have spent time with East Point in the Ballarat league.
"I have fond memories of coaching them in the under-18s or playing alongside them in the reserves."
Banwell said while there could be no guarantees about what the future might hold, by keeping the list together and continuing to refresh it the future was promising.
Skipton's position is not unlike Newlyn when Banwell joined the Cats as head coach at the end of the 2019 season.
Newlyn had finished second in that year and went on to reach a preliminary final.
However, the Cats did not get a chance to build on that immediately with 2020 wiped out by COVID-19.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
