"At Beaufort, we went from four senior sides and a junior side. We slowly dropped back senior sides, and as you drop back the number of sides, you drop opportunities for people. We ended up with an A-grade side; we played a number of seasons where we only had A-Reserve. Then we had a time when we had no senior cricket side at all. The club didn't disband, but all we had was back in those days was Milo cricket for five- year-olds and upwards, which I ran for three seasons. That was the only cricket played. And we picked up from there.

