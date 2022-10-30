The Courier

This Beaufort stalwart has seen the game from flannels to T20

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
October 30 2022 - 6:00am
Peter Humphries is retiring as the secretary of the MDCA after 22 years. The Beaufort CC stalwart reflects on the past and offers thoughts of the future of cricket. Picture by Caleb Cluff.

After 22 years as the secretary of the Maryborough and District Cricket Association and 60 years in the game, Beaufort stalwart and general cricket aficionado Peter Humphries is stepping away from his roles of administration at a regional and club level.

