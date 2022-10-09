The Courier

Ballarat East's Queen's Head Hotel reopens

By Alex Ford
October 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Dean Mangion and Gigi Milone outside the Queen's Head Hotel in Ballarat East. Pictures by Kate Healy

The Queen's Head Hotel in Ballarat East is back open for business with a fresh coat of paint and some new faces behind the taps.

