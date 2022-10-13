This Flash Flood Watch and Act is being issued for Beaufort.
If you are located in Beaufort, you are in danger. You should immediately move indoors, away from floodwater. Do not enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you are inside:
If you are outside:
If you are driving:
You should stay informed by listening to local emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update will be issued as the situation changes.
