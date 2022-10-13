The Courier
Updated

Watch and Act message issued for flash flooding in Beaufort

By The Courier
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

This Flash Flood Watch and Act is being issued for Beaufort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.