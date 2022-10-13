8:20pm: Flood warnings are still in place for Clunes and Beaufort.
SES Ballarat incident controller Chris Eagle said the SES anticipated rains to continue to fall for the next few hours.
A community meeting was held at Creswick to address flooding by the SES mid afternoon with 30 people in attendance.
A flood relief centre has been set up at the Doug Lindsay Reserve in Creswick.
Clunes also held a community meeting with 40 people in attendance.
EARLIER: The City of Ballarat is preparing to open a flood relief centre in Miners Rest as waters continue rising.
Several council roads remain closed, and many towns around Ballarat, including Skipton, Amphitheatre, and Lexton, have emergency 'Watch and Act' warnings active, urging people to move to high ground.
It's understood services are particularly concerned about Creswick and Miners Rest.
It's not known when the Miners Rest relief centre could open.
City of Ballarat roads that have been closed, as of 5.40pm, include Morgan Street in Sebastopol, Coghills Creek Road near Addington Road, Pound Hill Road at Windermere-Learmonth Road, Dowling Road between Pound Hill Road and the Western Highway, Creek Street and Victoria Street in Miners Rest, Ercildoune Road near Moodies Lane, the Burrumbeet and Weatherboard roads intersection, and Cummins Road, Garlands Road, and Howe Street in Miners Rest.
Several other roads and streets across the city have significant amounts of water over them, and drivers are warned to take care - never drive through floodwater.
The Ballarat SES reports overwhelming demand for sandbags, and as of 5.45pm, the Gillies Street centre is out of sandbags - "we're expecting more supplies and will update everyone as soon as we can," the team wrote on Facebook.
Any residents or businesses experiencing flooding or damage should phone the SES on 132 500.
Heavy rain is expected to continue into the night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and may continue on-and-off until Monday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.