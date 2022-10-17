The Courier

Bacchus Marsh secures young leader for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Williams will lead Bacchus Marsh. Picture from Getty Images.

Bacchus Marsh has found its new coach, securing the services of a young leader with experience in the AFL Indigenous Talent Program and the VFL for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.