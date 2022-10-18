A free four-week winter festival designed to reunite the Moorabool community after COVID has won a national award.
The Hide + Seek festival has taken out the 2022 Creativity and Culture section at the National Awards for Local Government.
Hide + Seek was a free June-July music event sharing artists and unique venues only found in the Moorabool Shire.
It featured more than 200 artists across 20 venues in Blackwood, Gordon, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh.
Moorabool Mayor Tom Sullivan said the win was a great reward for the effort put in by Arts, Culture and Events Officer Bec Carey-Grieve and her team.
"Congratulations to Council staff and everyone involved in making this festival a success - the musicians, the venues, the volunteers, those who attended," Cr Sullivan said.
"It was a fantastic event and this award is very well-deserved."
Moorabool was one of only two Victorian Councils to win an award at the ceremony on October 13.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
