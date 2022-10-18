The floodwaters are just beginning to subside from some areas of northern Victoria and already it is feared the damage to farm land will translate into increased food costs. However, there are some in central Victoria who are hopeful they have escaped the worst.
Carisbrook farmer Simon Coutts believes there is a chance he will have a good cropping season despite recent flooding destroying parts of his property when water from the Tullaroop and McCallum creeks inundated the town and surrounds.
Smaller creeks that run through his property were not able to handle the torrents of water that came through from the 130 millimetres of rain that fell in a 24-hour period leaving little time to act.
"Basically getting stock to a high level was all we could do in the days leading up to the flood," he said. While "about five per cent" of his cropping grounds were inundated with water, the only other impact to his farming operation was to fencing.
"The water generally gets away from us quickly here and we are pretty lucky that we are not terribly affected; it's nothing compared to others about the place," Mr Coutts said.
Most of Mr Coutts' concern is the ongoing affects of the flood in the months ahead with the key being 'mostly dry weather'.
"The real concern for us is getting machinery onto our paddocks. That may be an issue during harvest," he said.
"They could get bogged, which will cost us time.
"We were seeing a bumper season prior to this event, and we have our fingers crossed it can still be a bumper year. It just depends on the amount of rain we see from now on."
But more importantly, Mr Coutts said he was glad most housing in the town avoided damage from rising river levels.
The Central Goldfields council commissioned the design of a levee after the 2011 floods amid fears that if a levee was not completed another major flood could impact the town.
But, Mr Coutts said a co-ordinated effort to keep people safe worked well in the days leading up to the flood.
"[Our CFA] supported the local Carisbrook fire brigade and made sure people in the township were aware that there was an evacuation order in place, and most people were either aware of what was happening or had already left."
Central Goldfields mayor Chris Meddows-Taylor said he was thankful to staff who assisted during the flood and was thankful the damage wasn't extensive.
"Clearly the preparation and training of emergency services over the years played out so well," he said. "Each agency knew what they needed to do and when.
"Although the Carisbrook levee is not completed, importantly it and its drains made a difference for the better."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.