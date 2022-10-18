The Courier

Cropper Simon Coutts tells of Carisbrook flooding damaging fencing and crops

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cropping and sheep farmer Simon Coutts, Carisbrook, says only five per cent of his crop has been affected by flooding, but he has concerns about whether machinery could get bogged on paddocks if it gets more wet. Picture by Philippe Perez.

The floodwaters are just beginning to subside from some areas of northern Victoria and already it is feared the damage to farm land will translate into increased food costs. However, there are some in central Victoria who are hopeful they have escaped the worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.