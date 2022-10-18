The Courier

Details revealed about Richard Hayden charges in Melbourne court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 18 2022 - 5:30pm
Former Ballarat real estate agent Richard Hayden fronts Melbourne court

The case of a former Ballarat real estate agent charged with misusing nearly $1.5 million in trust account money continues, after facing a Melbourne court on Monday.

