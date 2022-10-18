The Courier

Ballarat psychologist Maria Marshall sees success in Ballarat Autistic Meet Up

October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
Modern Medicine clinical psychologist Maria Marshall has created the Ballarat Autistic Meet Up for people in the region like Linda Blake, who have ASD, to help them build social connections. Picture by Kate Healy.

Navigating the social sphere as an adult can be a challenge and this is exacerbated further when having to grapple with autism spectrum disorder however one Ballarat-based group is bridging the gap.

