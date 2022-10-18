Navigating the social sphere as an adult can be a challenge and this is exacerbated further when having to grapple with autism spectrum disorder however one Ballarat-based group is bridging the gap.
In September Modern Medicine clinical psychologist Maria Marshall launched the Ballarat Autistic Meet Up, a fortnightly gathering for adults with ASD.
Ms Marshall said her impetus for the group had been more than 10 years in the making after recognising the need for such a club in Ballarat's neurodiverse community.
"The idea is for people to be able to come and talk about anything and everything but specifically to be able to meet other people who've had experiences of what it's like to be autistic and some of the amazing things that come with it, and also some of the challenges that come with it as well," Ms Marshall said.
She said it was vital for those with ASD to have a safe space to speak with others who have had similar experiences to them.
"Quite a few people I work with who are autistic have said over the years, how hard it is to kind of make social connections, how hard it is for people to understand their experiences, how they feel about often masking or putting up a front to try to fit in with the kind of the social norm," she said.
"So we've created a space where we don't have to do any of that, where everybody understands things like sensory needs or stimming and there's no judgment on that for any of our group members."
So far the group has amassed 15 members. Linda Blake is a Ballarat woman who has ASD and forms part of the Ballarat Autistic Meet Up.
Ms Blake, who struggled with gaining an ASD diagnosis for more than five years, said it was "validating" to have such a group to share with.
"There is a saying if you meet one ASD person, you meet one ASD person. Everybody presents differently. The thing we have in common is you feel you can never be your true self," she said.
"Every day we have to go into society and not be ourselves so by having this group we can support each other week and we can say you are not alone.
"Many people get diagnosed when their children get diagnosed now but we are there to support and empower each other and say this was a long road for me, but maybe I can help you have a shorter road."
Ms Blake said while "it was early days" for the group it was pleasing to see more spaces catered to adults with ASD.
"It (the Ballarat Austistic Meet Up) provides a social network for autistic adults, because there are many services offered for children, teenagers and even some young adults, but for older adults, autism does not appear," she said.
Ms Blake said diagnosis methods for ASD needed to be improved especially for females.
"Overwhelmingly, women with ASD their first diagnosis is a mental health condition; anxiety, depression, eating disorder," she said. "What we think of as traditional autism is four times more presented in males so that figure is wrong."
To find out more about the Ballarat Autistic Meet Up visit www.facebook.com/ballaratautism/
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.