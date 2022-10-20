Premiership player to join third BFNL club after long lay-off

A Ballarat Football Netball League star will return to the field in new colours, joining his third club in the competition.
Bacchus Marsh premiership player Matt Denham will line up for Darley next season, seeing him set to end a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
The onballer has been limited to just two games in the past three years due to injuries and COVID-abandoned seasons.
Denham last played for Melton but has not been seen since round two in 2021 after suffering a serious ACL injury.
Denham rejoined the Bloods, his boyhood club, in 2018 and was vice-captain of the side that lost the grand final in his first year back at MacPherson Park.
A two-time BFNL team of the year member, Denham also finished second in the Henderson Medal count in 2018.
Denham's signing bolsters an already impressive midfield group headlined by Brett Bewley, who will return after an impressive first season back with the Devils that saw him win the Henderson Medal and his club's best and fairest count.
Former VFL defender Matthew Brett will also be back after an impressive first full season with the club that saw him finish in the top 10 in the league for intercept marks (average 4.2) and rebound 50s (5.9) despite being restricted to 10 games due to injuries.
Homegrown talent Billy Myers is set to return full-time in 2023 after eight seasons in the VFL with Williamstown, where he became part of the leadership group and won a premiership in 2015.
Myers, a dashing utility, returned for one game with the Devils in 2022.
After a winless 2021, Darley finished fourth last season and reached the elimination semi-final where it suffered a one-point loss to Ballarat.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
