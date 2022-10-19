Eighth national sheaf tossing title for Peterkin

Warrenheip sheaf tosser Andrew Peterkin has captured his eighth national open championship.
He again reigned at Longford in Tasmania on Saturday.
Peterkin threw 13.75 metres to be 0.5m clear of his nearest rival, his son Chad.
Sheaf tossing newcomer James Price from Ballarat also made an impact, winning the novice and open handicaps, and throwing a personal best.
The sheaf tossing circuit continues at the Stawell Show on Saturday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
