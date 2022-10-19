The Courier

Eighth national sheaf tossing title for Peterkin

By David Brehaut
Father and son Andrew and Chad Peterkin finished one-two in nationals.

Warrenheip sheaf tosser Andrew Peterkin has captured his eighth national open championship.

