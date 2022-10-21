A favourite son with premiership credentials is returning to CHFL

A Geoff Taylor Medallist and premiership player is going back to his former CHFL club for next season.
Joel Mahar is returning to Bungaree after four years at East Point in the Ballarat league.
Mahar last played with Bungaree in 2018, when he won the CHFL best and fairest.
He joined East Point in 2019 and played in a Roos premiership side.
The midfielder made another eight appearances for East Point this year, including its only final.
Mahar is one of four players moving from East Point to Bungaree - joining Isaac Quick and brothers Joel and Jesse Gallagher.
Mahar is returning in a leadership role - appointed as an assistant to Ryan Waight.
Waight said it was great to have Mahar "coming home".
He said Mahar was Bungaree through-and-through and as well as adding to the club's football program, was a great person to have back at the club.
Mahar, 32, has spent a significant part of his football career with Bungaree, captaining the Demons' 2014 premiership side before heading to WA and playing with the Collie Eagles in 2015 and 2016.
He played a handful of games in WA and with Bungaree in 2017 before making a full-time return to the Demons for a season in which he was not only voted the player in the competition, but also represented the CHFL in the AFL Victoria Country Championships.
Mahar said at the time that the move to East Point was driven by a desire to prove himself at a higher level.
Quick and the Gallaghers all played their junior football at Mt Clear.
Quick had two years in the Roos' under-18.5s in 2017 and 2018. He played seven senior games in 2019 and was an emergency for the grand final, but has been unable to cement a spot on the senior line-up since.
Joel Gallagher also made the move to East Point as an under-18 player and debut in the seniors in 2018.
Jesse Gallagher spent this year, his first after graduating from under-19s, in the reserves.
Waight said Quick and Joel Gallagher would add to Bungaree's defensive structures.
The East Point links to Bungaree's recruiting campaign do not stop there.
Bungaree has also secured the services of former East Point junior Tom Wakefield, who has returned to Victoria from Canberra.
Wakefield represented the BFNL at various under-age levels, right up to under-19s in 2016 - the same season he was an East Point under-18.5 premiership player.
He played one senior game with East Point in 2015 and has been with Ainslie in AFL Canberra since 2017.
Bungaree finished 10th last season with seven wins.
