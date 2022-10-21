The results are in.
After a tumultuous four years, the top issues that matter to us - regional Victorians - remain health, roads, and integrity, and we want to make sure politicians don't forget.
An online survey of more than 1000 regional Victorians asked to tell us how important the big issues are to them in the run up to November's state election, and whether or not they agree with key questions about our future.
The results show that health was considered "very important" or " important" by a huge 94 per cent margin, with only one per cent considering it unimportant. Increased funding to regional hospitals and greater incentives to keep medical staff were both solutions nine out 10 readers agreed with.
Amid massive regional growth through the pandemic - as illustrated by the 2021 census results and infrastructure growing pains across the state - as well as concerns about the health and mental health systems, and the more recent floods, it becomes obvious why health and roads are the most important to people.
There is a perception that infrastructure and services in health and roads and other areas critical to the future liveability of our cities are being pressured and potentially compromised by growth.
The pandemic and multiple crises have put also these services in the spotlight, despite increasing government focus, investment, and promises from the major parties.
Close behind the leading issue of health was integrity in government, with 93 per cent saying it was important in the two categories.
Nine out of 10 respondents also said more powers were needed to stop corruption in government and improve transparency.
The aim of our survey, held across multiple mastheads in regional Victoria, is to gauge the public perception of the key issues, so that candidates running across the state will focus on these issues as we get closer to the election.
The Courier believes this is vital in ensuring a strong regional voice is heard, and Ballarat is not forgotten as the major parties do battle over Melbourne seats.
That integrity in government had the second-highest response indicates there remains a trust gap for politicians of all stripes to bridge, after multiple scandals from the major parties.
Some of which have involved the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, while others concerned individuals, but all have had an effect on how politicians are perceived by voters, and reinforced the clear need for transparency.
The cost of living was also rated as "very important" by 53 per cent of respondents, as bills, interest rates, and other costs continue to rise.
In the individual questions, it was clear many regional Victorians wanted more support to recruit and retain healthcare workers and teachers, at 88 per cent agreeing on healthcare workers and 76.5 per cent for teachers.
Opinions were split on whether more financial help was needed for regional businesses, and individuals, to continue recovering from lockdowns, at 55 per cent agreement statewide.
Readers also called for more funding for public schools, and action to improve housing affordability.
People are also clear about prioritising roads, with 83.5 per cent saying roads in their areas are not safe or in good condition, while 60 per cent said transport links to Melbourne made it more attractive to continue living in the regions.
LaTrobe University politics lecturer Ian Tulloch said the November 26 election would certainly be interesting, given recent population shifts and the pandemic.
He noted the different approaches from both major party campaigns compared to 2018, where Liberal leader Matthew Guy focused on law and order but lost several key seats, while Labor appears to be campaigning on an "our job isn't finished yet" platform.
But don't expect the fight in 2022 to focus on the big regional cities, he added, which could be a concern as we chase major commitments.
"[The Liberal Party] need to win 18 seats and they're not going to win any in Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo, they need to win Mildura and Shepparton, maybe Morwell - but where are the other seats? The Dandenong corridor and outer eastern suburbs, but it's a big ask," he said.
"I think the promises from the Labor Party will be modest, taking into account the margins they've got - I'm always attuned to Labor in Ballarat and Bendigo, people are shifting from Melbourne to these regional areas, and that tends to favour Labor."
The survey was open to readers from across ACM mastheads for three weeks to October 14.
