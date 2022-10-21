The Courier
In Depth

Victorian election 2022: What our readers want candidates to know before the election

AF
By Alex Ford
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What are the big issues in Ballarat?

The results are in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.