Ballarat council road repairs overwhelmed, emergency measures called in

By Alex Ford
Updated October 20 2022 - 8:53am, first published 5:40am
A traffic hazard sign in Sebastopol. File image

The City of Ballarat has suspended its compliance with its Road Management Plan as rain and flood-affected potholes continue to overwhelm repair efforts.

