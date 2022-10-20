The City of Ballarat has suspended its compliance with its Road Management Plan as rain and flood-affected potholes continue to overwhelm repair efforts.
In a media release, chief executive Evan King said he had "invoked Section 2.8" of the plan citing exceptional circumstances, "suspending all intervention response timeframes for road defects", which came into effect on Wednesday night, "and will remain in place until further notice".
In short, council is now obligated to address road defects which "pose a significant risk to the safety of the public" with a temporary repair or warning within two days of inspection - this could include warning signs, fencing, diversions, speed limit restrictions, and lane or road closures.
Response times for repairs usually range from within two days of inspection for high-risk incidents, to within 18 months, depending on the hazard and the type of road, but the emergency provision ensures there is at least a temporary measure to make the area safer.
Council said the decision to suspend the repair timeframes was because of the "extent of damage caused to our road network by the extensive flooding and council's limited resources in making repairs in a timely manner".
"Council will continue to work hard to identify and rectify defects on a prioritised risk basis," a media release states.
"The Road Management Plan will be reactivated in its entirety as soon as the events beyond Council's control have abated."
The state government has announced millions of dollars in emergency road repair funding but it's not clear how or when it will be disseminated to councils.
More than 200 reports of road damage have been reported from recent rain events, the release states, noting there had been 126mm of rain in the city since October 6.
Repair crews have responded to 214 jobs so far, and safety assessments carried out on 68 roads, including some being closed.
Council notes six roads remain closed for emergency repairs - this includes the Wallaby Track near Ainley Street in Brown Hill, Glendnald Road between Lesters Road and Trewins Road in Coghills Creek, McCartneys Road from Sunraysia Drive to Highfield Road in Mitchell Park, Eastern Peake Road in Mount Bolton, Anderson Road in Tourello, and Hugh Glass Lane and Whitehands Road in Weatherboard.
More updates are expected later in the week as more repairs and assessments are completed, though more rain is forecast.
In an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500 - never drive through floodwaters.
