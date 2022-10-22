The Courier
Lal Lal station revamp a step closer with plans released

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 22 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 9:00pm
VicTrack has lodged plans to restore the 160-year-old Lal Lal railway station. Picture Moorabool Shire Council.

Victrack has unveiled plans for its proposed revamp of the Lal Lal rail station - which has been closed to the public for almost 40 years.

