Community connection is front-of-mind for business partners Michael Harris and Dayle Oldaker, who run the new Brown Hill post office.
The post office adjoins the Hideaway Café on Water Street, and had its grand opening on Monday, October 17.
For Mr Harris, the beginning of operations bookended a four year effort of renovating, planning and petitioning to get the post office up and running.
"We have gone and gone, and then in November last year we finally got a permit for a café," he said.
"There was a community need for it."
The previous Brown Hill post office on Humffray Street North closed on short notice in August 2017, with mail forwarded onto the Bakery Hill post office.
The closure began a community campaign led by the Brown Hill Progress Association to find a replacement for the closed branch - resulting in a 1000 signature petition from Brown Hill residents calling for action.
Mr Harris said the pair had recognised the need for a post office - and responded to an expression of interest request put out by Australia Post.
He said they had been overwhelmed by community gratitude since the office's opening.
"In our first two days there was a lady, 91, and she was so excited. She had her old pass book, where her pension comes in, and she wanted to take $600 out," he said.
"She was upset because the post office in town told her they couldn't do it. We said we could do it. I was hoping we could do it. She came in Thursday and we did it, and she was just wrapped. It is good for that."
The new post office is located on 69 Water Street, and will operate 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-12pm on Saturdays.
Beyond mail delivery, the post office also provides banking services.
