NO-ONE spoke about mental health when Steve Bracks was at school, nothing other than the odd whisper someone's mother had a nervous breakdown.
Much has changed in Ballarat since Mr Bracks earned his High School Certificate - he celebrated his 50-year reunion at St Patrick's College on Saturday night - but mental health was a key issue he hoped to bring to the fore.
Amid some political duties and personal catch-ups while in town, Mr Bracks addressed St Pat's alumni and the broader community on men's mental health and the practical work needed to help make a difference.
Mr Bracks applauded the Chris Yeung fund, in partnership with the St Patrick's College Foundation, in financially supporting parents who were unable to work due to mental struggles.
This is in the wake of Mr Bracks leading Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital community consultative committee for the $564.1 million redevelopment in which he assured mental health would play a "significant part" of overhaul.
"[Mental ill-health] was hidden when I went to school or even the first 20 years of my working life really," Mr Bracks said. "It was always swept under the carpet and not talked about. That was part of the problem really. We've got to get over that and start talking about what's happening. Identify people who are under stress and pressure and work with them, communicate with them and make sure we say what's happening."
Family and mental ill-health was a big factor in Mr Bracks' decision to resign as premier and quit politics in 2007. In the weeks earlier, his eldest son Nick who was then aged 20, crashed the family car almost killing himself and his best friend.
"Nick had quietly battled anxiety and depression for years, self-medicating with alcohol. The car accident was a turning point for Nick," Mr Bracks said. "He sought counselling for his mental health issues. He has transformed from a kid who couldn't look a stranger in the eye, or talk to a uni seminar or five people to now an international advocate for mental health doing TED Talks. Go figure.
"His latest TED talk is on a suicide epidemic where he shares his own personal battle...he uses this to highlight how disconnected we have become despite being more connected than ever through technology, and how we need to stop putting on facades and show more vulnerability. His core message is that help is out there. And there is always a way to get through even the darkest of times."
WATCH: Nick Bracks' TEDx Talk - The cruelest 40 seconds, the growing suicide epidemic - below
Families "suffered alone in secret and ashamed", known to be dealing with trauma, heartbreak and a "myriad" of mental health challenges when Mr Bracks was at school. In 1971, the year he finished at St Pat's, 1738 people in Australia died by suicide and of those 1150 were men.
Ballarat's male suicide rate remains one-third higher than the national average.
There were 3144 confirmed lives lost to suicide in Australia last year, ABS data released last week showed.
Mr Bracks said these were confronting numbers.
On the political landscape, changes were gradually happening, largely driven by recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.
Mr Bracks commended St Pat's MENtal Breakky, in honour of St Pat's alumnus Chris Yeung who lost his life to suicide seven years ago. He said such an event highlighted the need to talk about men's mental health.
Two years after Nick Bracks' car accident, the family was driving home across the West Gate Bridge when Terry Bracks screamed to stop the car. A man was about to jump.
Mr Bracks said his wife calmly talked to the man and touched him, when the man was hysterical, in a move that saved his life. Years later the man reached out, his life was back on track and he was happy to be alive
Mr Bracks said connections were important.
No matter where his St Pat's classmates from 50 years ago now lived, "Ballarat's always been the great connector for all of us", Mr Bracks said.
He said this connection meant he would always do what he could to assist and support Ballarat. He was proud in how the city was growing and evolving and the conversations the city was promoting.
If you or anyone you know needs crisis support, Lifeline 13 11 14.
Ballarat Mental Health Services: 5320 4100.
