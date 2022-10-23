TRUCK driver Shaun Teven gets some strange looks, often at roundabouts, about this time of year.
That was what his fluro moustache was all about: to make people stop for a moment; to get people talking.
He and a growing band of truckie mates from across the state hope a little bit of seeming ridiculous fun might save lives.
They met in the Black Hill pub on Sunday with StandBy (support after suicide) leader Kristy Steenhuis in a bid to better equip themselves for the conversations they will once more spark when they colour-up next weekend for Movember.
"Some farmers laugh and others think you're really weird, especially if you haven't worked with them before," Mr Teven said.
"...A lot of people on farms you see are a bit stand-offish; they see you from a different part of the community and some are a little removed from what's going on in the rest of the world. They look at you and wonder what you're up to and why you're doing it."
For the third year, the Truckstache movement will hit the roads.
Hairdresser Kathryn Teven, Shaun's wife, had long been fundraising for men's health via Movember Foundation. When Mr Teven lost a fellow driver to suicide, they decided to find a way for more truckies to get involved in raising awareness and funds to try and save lives.
Truckstache has raised $47,574. This year a buy-a-boy offer allows those who donate $500 or more to choose the design their truckie will sport.
Ms Teven said coloured moustaches also create an obvious change in the men wearing them.
"The moustaches become like a mask. Once they're on, they will talk so much," Ms Teven said.
"It gets the boys talking and out of their own heads. Most are away for the week from family and too much time in their own heads is not great whether it be money troubles or relationships or missing their kids. They actively talk to random strangers about men's health."
Support Truckstache Drivers at au.movember.com.
