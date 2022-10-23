The Courier

Truckstache Drivers set to hit roads, talk men's mental health

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Lachie Whitehouse, Rob Hodge, Kailey Hodge, Wyatt Cavanagh, Shaun Teven, Damien Hodge prepare to talk men's mental health on their journeys - with brightly coloured moustaches from next week. Picture by Adam Trafford

TRUCK driver Shaun Teven gets some strange looks, often at roundabouts, about this time of year.

