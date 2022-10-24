The Courier
Council

Heritage home purchased by those who fought to save it

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Edgington, Brian Foo and Mick Trembath, advocates for Victory, talk to Charles Zhang outside the now-preserved house. Picture by Luke Hemer.

The battle to save an important piece of Ballarat's built heritage, the former Chung home in Geelong Road, has been won with the house being purchased for preservation and restoration by local investors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.