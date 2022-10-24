Ute stolen from Delacombe dumped more than 100km away

A ute believed to be stolen from Delacombe over the weekend has been found dumped and on fire at Mortlake, more than 120 kilometres away.
Mortlake police Senior Constable Adrian Dolman said the white Ford Courier, believed to have been stolen on Saturday, was found on fire outside the town's golf club on Monday afternoon.
"Emergency services were alerted at 12.20pm on Monday about a vehicle on fire at Dunlop Street, near a dirt track at the front of the Mortlake Golf Club," Constable Dolman said.
"The white Ford Courier utility valued at $15,000 was fully engulfed in fire and two Country Fire Authority (CFA) units, one from Mortlake and the other from Hexham, attended and put out the fire.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Mortlake police on 5599 2501 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
