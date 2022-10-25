Lake Wendouree Football Netball Club is mourning the loss of past president David Clifton.
Clifton died on Sunday after an illness. He was 64.
Gavin Maher, a long-serving president of the club, said Clifton was a great family man and club person.
He said Clifton and immediate and extended family were legendary at the Lakers - fulfilling various off-field roles as well on-field involvement. "They're the best family.
"He was always approachable and very inclusive in accepting and welcoming people to and into the club.
"It's a terribly sad loss for his family, everyone at the club and everyone who knew him."
Clifton's term as Lake Wendouree president also made him a well known figure around the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Clifton succeeded Maher as club president in 2013
He spent five years in office before handing back the role to Maher in 2018.
One of his sons, Nick, spent two of those years working alongside him as club secretary.
Clifton began his involvement with Lake Wendouree at junior level, when his sons took up playing with the Lakers.
A club Facebook post tribute stated: "Whether it was the junior or senior club, Dave was always one of the first to put his hand up to fill any role that was needed - whether that was doing the running in the juniors, goal umpiring, team manager or timekeeper
"Dave was never the one to just turn up to watch the boys play.
"Things didn't change once the boys went up into senior ranks He was always about filling roles, including joining the senior committee, while passionately cheering on his boys and their teammates.
"His five years as president has cemented him into a place in Lakers history. Dave's positive happy nature will be greatly missed"
He is survived by his wife Mary, Sam and Shani, Nick and Kate, and Andrew and Makala.
His funeral will be at St Patrick's Cathedral on Monday at 11am.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
