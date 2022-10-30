Ballan has named the vastly experienced Shannan Broadbent as its new senior coach.
He takes over the task of leading the Central Highlands Football League club from Tristan Batten.
Batten was head coach for four years and will not be lost to the Blues.
He is staying on to work alongside the non-playing Broadbent as an assistant coach as Ballan works to climb away from the lower bracket of the CHFL.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon said Broadbent's football experience was vast, with him having enjoyed enormous individual and team success in a sustained playing career in country and metropolitan competitions.
"I had a great feeling from my first meeting with Shannan and really look forward to seeing him get to work with the group we have.
"His credentials speak for the high volumes of the type of person he is. He has that winning culture," he said.
O'Hanlon said the club saw Broadbent as the perfect fit to oversee the further development of Ballan's young side, which with Batten had only four regular players over 23 years of age last season.
He said the Blues' focus was attracting experience to complement the existing list.
O'Halnon said Batten had had to bear the "pain" of COVID-19 issues and having to spend this year without a home base owing to the construction of new clubrooms and it was pleasing to have him staying on board and to be part of taking the club to the next step.
Broadbent, 42, has played in seven premierships sides and won 10 best and fairests.
His playing career includes stints at Maribyrnong Park, Tatura (twice), Deer park (three times), Kangaroo Flat and Coreen Daysdale Hopefield Buraja United.
Broadbent said he believed the timing was right to be joining Ballan, with the club experiencing a new beginning with the development of new clubrooms and returning to play at Ballan next season.
"I see good potential and something to really build from, with a good challenge for myself and also the club as a whole."
Ballan finished 16th in the CHFL last season - one position off the bottom - with two wins.
Without any clubroom facilities, the Blues did not play any matches at Ballan - playing some home fixtures at Smythesdale and Bacchus Marsh.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.