The Courier

Broadbent takes on challenge to lift Blues in CHFL

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:28am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannan Broadbent during his stint at Kangaroo Flat in the Bendigo Football League. Picture by Bendigo Advertiser.

Ballan has named the vastly experienced Shannan Broadbent as its new senior coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.