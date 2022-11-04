The Courier
Goanna celebrates 40 years of Spirit of Place in Wendouree

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 6:30pm
Goanna will play the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre on Sunday night. Picture contributed

Goanna's Shane Howard has lost none of his energy as he plots a return to the stage, celebrating 40 years since Spirit of Place was released.

Senior Journalist, The Courier

