The Courier

Special honours for Thomas, Fox, McIver, Petrie, Murphy

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Thomas with his medallion and certificate marking his induction into the Ballarat Sports Hall of Fame at Ballarat Golf Club.

Three Olympians, an AFL player and journalist are the Ballarat Sports Hall of Fame's newest inductees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.