The Courier

Western Victoria MP Jaala Pulford reflects on 16 years in parliament

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
November 6 2022 - 5:00am
Western Victoria MP Jaala Pulford, based in Ballarat, announced she will not re-contest the 2022 election in November. File photos

As a child in Muckleford South, outside of Castlemaine, Jaala Pulford had the run of the countryside along with her brother and sister, in a house their parents had built nestled in the state forest.

