I think the work that I am most proud of, and remember - I was going to say fondly but I'm not sure it's exactly the right word - was in my four (years as Agriculture Minister). We had the dairy price crisis, and drought twice. We came up with all sorts of innovative, creative ways to support people; but also just turning up and standing there in the sheds in the dead of winter, talking to dairy farmers to help them to talk through and understand the problem; to hear from them about what we can be doing to help and to be useful.

