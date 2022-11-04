An Australian-first memorial to honour sexual abuse survivors will be built in Ballarat under a re-elected Labor government.
The government pledged a $500,000 grant on Friday morning to help build the memorial at Victoria Park, near the lake adjacent to Plane Avenue.
The community art project will be designed to recognise the pain and trauma caused by all forms of sexual violence and provide a space to support healing.
Ballarat's Continuous Voices, a project for survivors of institutional child sexual abuse and others affected by trauma, has been strongly advocating for a permanent memorial to signify healing and hope for about five years.
More than 50 survivors and supporters have worked with the group's community reference group and artists to contribute creative research that will inform the memorial design.
Continuous Voices' Blake Curran welcomed the funding promise.
"It's significant for the whole community, past and present," Mr Curran said.
Member for Wendouree and candidate Juliana Addison said a re-elected Andrews Labor government would support Ballarat's Continuous Voices memorial.
She described the memorial as an Australian-first public art space for all survivors of sexual abuse and facilitate healing and hope.
"To all victims and survivors of sexual abuse, we see you, we hear you and we believe you," Ms Addison said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
