The Courier
Home/Video

Ballarat Prime Ministers' Avenue: Malcolm Turnbull unveils statue in the gardens

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull AO has unveiled his bust as the latest addition to the Ballarat Botanic Gardens Prime Ministers Avenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.