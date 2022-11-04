"All of that other stuff is really important, but this is absolutely essential work. Whilst it was really, really hard we were able to get some really good outcomes. We were able to support families, kids that needed to get to school, I was able to advocate to the education minister saying their parents are not essential workers, but the family is having a really tough time. How do we actually provide a pathway, both parents were struggling at the moment having the kids at home, and our schools were just incredible, opening up their doors.

