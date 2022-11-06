The Courier
Analysis

Art Gallery of Ballarat exhibition contests Australian impressionism

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:16am, first published 4:30am
Art Gallery of Ballarat director and exhibition curator Louise Tegart (back right) with (clockwise) artists Jill Orr, Anne Zahalka and Nici Cumpston whose works feature prominently in Beating About the Bush. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A WOMAN in a striking white haik, worn by females in Northern Africa, speaks back to one of the most well-known and loved paintings on show in Art Gallery of Ballarat.

