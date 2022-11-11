The Courier
Victorian election 2022: Martha Haylett Labor for Ripon

Caleb Cluff
Caleb Cluff
November 12 2022 - 9:30am
The granddaughter of an English potato farmer, a supporter of duck shooting and a passionate advocate of housing reform, Labor candidate for Ripon Martha Haylett spoke to The Courier.

