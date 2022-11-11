Victorian election 2022: Martha Haylett Labor for Ripon

The third one is the cost of living. That comes up time and time again, the stress that people are under, the cost of everything. The power saving bonus just got snapped up, everyone picked it up. The massive news about making train fares fair for our areas is huge. If I'm elected I want to work really hard to get more services on the Maryborough line. It would benefit the kids of Maryborough wanting to come down to TAFE in Ballarat, as well as people across Ripon who have to come down to Ballarat for health appointments, It's not just about getting to Melbourne, it's about actually making the train fares fairer for the whole region. That's a really significant one and will save people a lot of money.