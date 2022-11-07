The Courier

Female sprinters on track to get equal cash at Maryborough Gift

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:10pm, first published November 7 2022 - 2:54pm
Changes ahead as Maryborough Gift returns

Maryborough Highland Society plans to have women running for the same amount of prizemoney as their male counterparts in its New Year's Day gifts by 2024.

