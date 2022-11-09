Longstanding coach takes on big task of lifting Melton South

New senior coach Jason Hamilton says he is up for the challenge to turn around the fortunes of Melton South in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
"It's going to be tough.
"I have always challenged myself as a coach and I believe I have the passion to get it done.
"I am not for a minute under the illusion that it will be a quick fix, but if we get the players we're after I am confident we can turn things around," the non-playing coach said.
"I am looking forward to getting into the job and having a crack."
The experienced Hamilton succeeds Heath Pritchard, who had been at the helm of the Panthers since mid-way through the 2018 season.
They have been struggling since missing finals by percentage in 2017, but have managed three wins in each of the past two seasons to get off the bottom of the ladder.
Hamilton, who is originally from Tasmania, said this would be his eighth season as a senior coach, having had stints with a number of clubs in and around the metropolitan area.
These include South Morang in the Northern FNL, Braybrook in the Western Region FL and Reservoir in the NFNL.
In his latest position, he coached Reservoir in 2021.
Hamilton had a season away from football this year owing to employment, using it to freshen up ahead of another coaching role.
Hamilton was uncertain of his involvement in the game in 2023 until Melton South reached out to him a few weeks ago.
"I like building clubs. I'm really looking forward to getting it done."
Hamilton said he had watched a video replay of every Melton South game this year and was impressed by the young talent on the list.
"There will be changes
"We're in negotiations with players we need to help - a couple of key backs, a strong midfielder and a solid forward.
"If we can get them I am confident we can turn things around and be more competitive."
Hamilton is also encouraged that Melton South is re-forming an under-19 side.
"That's a great sign for the club."
He said this was important for forward planning, knowing young talent was being developed for coming seasons.
Melton South is one of six BFNL clubs with new senior coaches for next year, with Hamilton joining Chris Maple (Ballarat), Gary Learmonth (Redan), Jackson Merrett (East Point), Jason Williams (Bacchus Marsh), and Luke Kiel and Michael Columbro (Sebastopol).
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
