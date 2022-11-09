The Courier

Jason Hamilton answers Panthers call for coaching role in BFNL

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Longstanding coach takes on big task of lifting Melton South

New senior coach Jason Hamilton says he is up for the challenge to turn around the fortunes of Melton South in the Ballarat Football Netball League.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

