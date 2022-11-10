Mike Dodd was 39-years-old when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
What started as a blockage had become something much worse, as doctors found a tumor in Mr Dodd's bowels which had grown so large that surgery was needed.
The diagnosis and subsequent operation was the beginning of a long, and continuing journey for Mr Dodd at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
Three years and multiple surgeries later, the now 42-year-old has tried his hand at fly fishing - provided through the cancer centre - to help process and take his mind off his condition.
"I really enjoy fishing and learning skills. It is about being busy and chatting, not just feeling sad at home," he said.
"Even though I just had treatment and I am knackered, it is forcing you to get out on the water and be with others.
"That is good, because the more active you are the better chance you have of fighting the disease."
Mr Dodd was one of 12 Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre patients who were out on Lake Wendouree on Tuesday as part of a unique fishing program.
The Real Recovery retreat, operated by not-for-profit Mending Casts, provides cancer patients with trips out across the state to learn and partake in fly fishing.
Mending Casts president John Billing said participants were all in different parts of their cancer journey, some recently diagnosed and others deep into their treatment process.
"All of them have their unique challenges they are dealing with, so the aim of this program is bring them together in a colleagate atmosphere.
"They can express they thoughts and challenges in a collective environment where they are free to say whatever they want, whenever they want, however they want.
"The idea is that we take them out into a nice, pristine outdoors environment and introduce them into a new skill, which a lot of them have not ever done before."
Getting outdoors and amongst like-minded others was the reason Mr Dodd signed up for his second Reel Recovery retreat in Ballarat.
"When you are getting cancer treatment, you are dealing with it, your family is dealing with it, your friends are dealing with, but you don't really know anyone else who is dealing with it," he said.
"It is good to get a chance to meet other people. We have chats about what we are going through."
The cancer treatment process can often be both socially and physically isolating, with much time spent in waiting rooms and doctors offices.
Mr Dodd said he felt the impacts of both forms of isolation sharply when his treatment began.
"Suddenly your world gets smaller, because you don't have those external things," he said.
"When you start to undergo chemo it gets smaller again, because you may not have the energy to go to the pub or go to the cricket, whatever it might be.
"Everyone could get very negative and go into a dark hole, not talk to anyone. It (Reel Recovery) is good because it forces you to go out, speak to others."
Mr Billing first began working for Mending Casts as a fly fishing instructor.
Impressed with the group's purpose, he took an active position in its committee of management, and eventually became president.
He said the program was most rewarding when he could see a discernable change in the confidence of its participants.
"The first retreat we ran was up in Omeo. One of the gentlemen who came along to that was a fellow named Alan. He was an indigenous person," he said.
"When he came to that trip, he was introverted, withdrawn, and had trouble mixing with people. At the end of the trip he was totally flipped around 180 degrees.
"He went from not knowing what is future held, questioning whether he would live to saying 'I want to go fly fishing, go outdoors and pursue this interest further'."
Many participants also formed a network, with relationships lasting long after an individual fishing trip.
"These guys are already talking about swapping phone numbers, catching up and maintaining an alumni.
"It is one of the things we try to do post-retreat, get all of these people back together when we can and have alumni functions so we can reconnect with them and see how they are travelling."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.