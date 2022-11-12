Victorian 2022 election: Member for Buninyong (now Eureka) Michaela Settle

Integrity has to be our ability to stand up and say, 'This is what I'm going to do, and this is how I can do it.' But it also requires the ability to listen on both sides. I talked to a bloke up here - he's not going to vote for me - but I had a great conversation with him. He was saying this is how he saw the issues, and and I worry that we've become so divisive that those conversations aren't happening. That then feeds, to some degree, to mistrust of government.

