Nature Notes: Ballarat's fungi season extends through wet weather

By Roger Thomas
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:48am, first published November 10 2022 - 12:30pm
Jelly bells fungi is normally found on damp twigs and branches that have fallen on the ground.

The local season for fungi has been extended due to the long damp springtime, creating continued interest for fungi enthusiasts and photographers.

