The local season for fungi has been extended due to the long damp springtime, creating continued interest for fungi enthusiasts and photographers.
"Jelly bells" is the common name of the tiny communal orange species pictured. Each top-shaped or bell-shaped segment is only a few millimetres wide and would be difficult to see if not for the colonial habit.
It is normally found on damp twigs and branches that have fallen to the ground. Usually first appearing in autumn and continuing through until spring, it was still to be found a week ago.
The size can be gauged by the dead gumleaf nearby. This fungus can be found in orange or yellow. Younger, fresher specimens are said to be yellow, changing to orange as they become drier.
Orange seemed to be the more common colour in October.
This tiny fungus (Heterotextus peziziformis) is common in bushland across the Ballarat district.
Following our article a fortnight ago about king parrots at Mt Helen, a report has been received about a group of these birds at Gordon.
At least nine king parrots have been seen on the eastern side of the town this spring, with the birds having been visiting for the past five or six years. Like the Mt Helen birds, they come readily, and are relatively tame, where seed is provided.
A visit to the property revealed eight king parrots, one of them a fully-coloured adult male with a brilliant scarlet head. During our visit, they were readily attracted to mixed seed in a bowl on the ground.
At one stage they left the seed, flying off with typical powerful king parrot flight into nearby trees before gradually descending one by one minutes later.
Gordon is a high-rainfall spot that would seem suitable for these parrots. They normally breed in thick forests in spring. It is possible that most of the Gordon birds are immature, non-breeding birds.
Immature king parrots have pale beaks and dark eyes. Adult females have dark beaks.
King parrots tend to move from forests into more open country in autumn, when they feed in orchards, crops, gardens and towns. This probably matches the Gordon experience, where they are not present all year.
The Gordon birds are starting to take cherry fruit, so their departure for breeding places elsewhere may be welcomed.
On a similar matter, the Gordon householders are having trouble with crimson rosellas nipping off all the rose buds in their garden. Another reader has reported the same frustrating habit.
Any suggested remedies will be gladly received.
The front lawn of my house in Brown Hill has sprung a carpet of growth which looks like a white "Alyssum" type flower. Is this a weed? C.B., Brown Hill.
Your plant is an exotic known as mouse-ear chickweed. The five petals are slightly divided at their tips, and the older flower-heads have a slight curve. Although it is widespread, it seldom occurs in large dense patches.
It is an annual plant, normally germinating in winter and dying off when the dry summer comes. At this time of the year, it may be too late to attempt any control, because it will already be starting to shed some of its early seeds.
It tends to grow more prolifically where it does not have much competition. It will most likely be scarcer next year, particularly if your lawn is growing more thickly.
Its botanical name is Cerastium glomeratum.
